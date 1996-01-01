Example 1 — 2 H₂ + O₂ → 2 H₂O

If you have 5.0 g H₂ and 20.0 g O₂, convert each to moles, compute each extent, then the smaller extent determines the limiting reactant and theoretical yield.

Example 2 — Mg + 2 HCl → MgCl₂ + H₂

Suppose you have 0.80 mol Mg and 1.00 mol HCl. Because HCl must be twice Mg, compare extents: extent(Mg)=0.80/1 and extent(HCl)=1.00/2. The smaller one is limiting.

Example 3 — 2 Al + 3 Cl₂ → 2 AlCl₃

If you have 10.0 g Al and 35.0 g Cl₂, convert to moles, divide by coefficients (2 and 3), and the smaller extent sets the maximum AlCl₃ you can form.