This tool assumes your coefficients are already balanced. (Example: 2 H₂ + O₂ → 2 H₂O)

Tip: Use grams if that's what you're given, but don't forget molar mass. For solutions, choose Solution (M × L).

How to use this calculator

  • Enter each reactant with its balanced coefficient.
  • Enter an amount as moles, grams (with molar mass), or solution (M × L).
  • Click Calculate to find the limiting reactant and theoretical yield.

How this calculator works

  • Convert to moles: grams → moles using molar mass; solutions → moles using n = M × V.
  • Compare “extent”: compute extent = nᵢ / coeffᵢ for each reactant.
  • Limiting reactant: the smallest extent limits the reaction.
  • Theoretical yield: product moles = extent × product coefficient.

Formula & Equation Used

Grams → moles: n = m / MM

Solutions: n = M × V (V in liters)

Reaction extent per reactant: extentᵢ = nᵢ / νᵢ

Theoretical product: n(product) = extent_min × ν(product)

Examples

Example 1 — 2 H₂ + O₂ → 2 H₂O

If you have 5.0 g H₂ and 20.0 g O₂, convert each to moles, compute each extent, then the smaller extent determines the limiting reactant and theoretical yield.

Example 2 — Mg + 2 HCl → MgCl₂ + H₂

Suppose you have 0.80 mol Mg and 1.00 mol HCl. Because HCl must be twice Mg, compare extents: extent(Mg)=0.80/1 and extent(HCl)=1.00/2. The smaller one is limiting.

Example 3 — 2 Al + 3 Cl₂ → 2 AlCl₃

If you have 10.0 g Al and 35.0 g Cl₂, convert to moles, divide by coefficients (2 and 3), and the smaller extent sets the maximum AlCl₃ you can form.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do coefficients have to be balanced?

Yes — limiting reactant logic depends directly on correct stoichiometric coefficients.

Q: What if two reactants tie?

Then you’re at a stoichiometric mixture (both run out at the same time) within rounding.

Q: Is this actual yield?

No — this is theoretical yield (maximum possible). Real yield may be lower.

Q: Why do we divide by coefficient?

It normalizes “moles available” into “reaction batches” each reactant can support.

