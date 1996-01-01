Long Division Calculator

Solve long division problems step by step and see the quotient, remainder, decimal answer, exact fraction, and a full school-style long division layout. This calculator is built to be more student-friendly, more visual, and more educational, with guided steps, interpretation, repeating-decimal detection, and quick picks.

Background

Long division is more than just getting an answer. It helps students understand how division works through the repeatable pattern divide → multiply → subtract → bring down. This calculator is designed to show both the answer and the reasoning, so students can follow the exact process they are expected to use in class.