Compound OR inequality: The solution can satisfy either inequality.

Compound AND inequality: The solution must satisfy both inequalities.

Interval notation: Parentheses ( ) mean an endpoint is not included, while brackets [ ] mean an endpoint is included.

Sign-flip rule: When multiplying or dividing both sides by a negative number, reverse the inequality symbol.

Linear inequality form: ax + b < c, ax + b ≤ c, ax + b > c, or ax + b ≥ c

Example 2 — Watch for the sign flip

What is an inequality solver?

An inequality solver is a tool that finds all values of a variable that make an inequality true. Instead of giving one single answer like many equations do, inequalities often give a range of possible values.

When do you flip the inequality sign?

You flip the inequality sign when you multiply or divide both sides of an inequality by a negative number. For example, dividing by −3 changes > to <.

What does interval notation mean?

Interval notation is a compact way to show a solution range. Parentheses mean an endpoint is not included, while brackets mean an endpoint is included.

What is the difference between AND and OR inequalities?

An AND inequality means a value must satisfy both conditions at the same time. An OR inequality means a value can satisfy either condition.

Can this calculator show the answer on a number line?

Yes. The calculator includes a number line graph so students can see whether endpoints are open or closed and which direction or interval should be shaded.