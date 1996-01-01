Skip to main content
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Inequality Solver

Solve linear, compound, quadratic, rational, and absolute value inequalities with interval notation, number line graphs, step-by-step work, and clear student-friendly explanations.

Background

An inequality compares expressions using symbols like <, , >, and . Solving an inequality means finding every value that makes the statement true. Unlike equations, inequalities often describe a range of answers, which can be written using inequality notation, interval notation, or a number line.

Enter an inequality

Solver mode

Inequality input

You can type symbols like <, <=, >, >=, or use and .

Supported formats

  • Linear: 2x + 5 <= 11, 3(x - 2) >= 12
  • Compound: -3 < 2x + 1 <= 7, x < 2 or x >= 5
  • Quadratic: x^2 - 4 >= 0, x^2 + 1 < 0
  • Absolute value: |x - 4| < 7, |2x + 1| >= 5
  • Rational: (x + 2)/(x - 3) >= 0

Options

Result

No result yet. Enter an inequality, then click Solve.

How to use this inequality solver

  • Type an inequality such as 2x + 5 ≤ 11.
  • Choose Auto-detect or select the type of inequality you want to solve.
  • Click Solve to see the answer in inequality notation and interval notation.
  • Use the number line to understand which values are included in the solution set.
  • Read the step-by-step explanation to see how the inequality was solved.

How this calculator works

  • For linear inequalities, it isolates the variable using inverse operations.
  • If both sides are divided or multiplied by a negative number, the inequality symbol flips.
  • For compound inequalities, it solves each boundary and combines the solution using AND or OR logic.
  • For quadratic and rational inequalities, it identifies critical values and tests intervals on the number line.
  • For absolute value inequalities, it rewrites the problem as a compound inequality.

Formula & Rules Used

Linear inequality form: ax + b < c, ax + b ≤ c, ax + b > c, or ax + b ≥ c

Sign-flip rule: When multiplying or dividing both sides by a negative number, reverse the inequality symbol.

Interval notation: Parentheses ( ) mean an endpoint is not included, while brackets [ ] mean an endpoint is included.

Compound AND inequality: The solution must satisfy both inequalities.

Compound OR inequality: The solution can satisfy either inequality.

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Solve a linear inequality

  1. Start with 2x + 5 ≤ 11.
  2. Subtract 5 from both sides: 2x ≤ 6.
  3. Divide both sides by 2: x ≤ 3.
  4. The solution in interval notation is (−∞, 3].
  5. On the number line, use a closed circle at 3 and shade to the left.

Example 2 — Watch for the sign flip

  1. Start with −3x + 4 > 10.
  2. Subtract 4 from both sides: −3x > 6.
  3. Divide both sides by −3.
  4. Because you divided by a negative number, flip the symbol: x < −2.
  5. The solution in interval notation is (−∞, −2).

Example 3 — Solve a compound inequality

  1. Start with −3 < 2x + 1 ≤ 7.
  2. Subtract 1 from all three parts: −4 < 2x ≤ 6.
  3. Divide all three parts by 2: −2 < x ≤ 3.
  4. The interval notation is (−2, 3].
  5. On the number line, use an open circle at −2, a closed circle at 3, and shade between them.

Common mistakes with inequalities

  • Forgetting to flip the inequality symbol after dividing by a negative number.
  • Using brackets in interval notation when an endpoint should not be included.
  • Confusing AND inequalities with OR inequalities.
  • Including values that make a denominator equal to zero in rational inequalities.
  • Solving absolute value inequalities as if they were ordinary linear inequalities.

FAQs

What is an inequality solver?

An inequality solver is a tool that finds all values of a variable that make an inequality true. Instead of giving one single answer like many equations do, inequalities often give a range of possible values.

When do you flip the inequality sign?

You flip the inequality sign when you multiply or divide both sides of an inequality by a negative number. For example, dividing by −3 changes > to <.

What does interval notation mean?

Interval notation is a compact way to show a solution range. Parentheses mean an endpoint is not included, while brackets mean an endpoint is included.

What is the difference between AND and OR inequalities?

An AND inequality means a value must satisfy both conditions at the same time. An OR inequality means a value can satisfy either condition.

Can this calculator show the answer on a number line?

Yes. The calculator includes a number line graph so students can see whether endpoints are open or closed and which direction or interval should be shaded.

Algebraic Expressions
0. Review of Algebra
3 problems
Topic
Callie
Polynomials Intro
0. Review of Algebra
4 problems
Topic
Callie
Factoring Polynomials
0. Review of Algebra
7 problems
Topic
Callie
Linear Equations
1. Equations & Inequalities
7 problems
Topic
Callie
Rational Equations
1. Equations & Inequalities
7 problems
Topic
Callie
Intro to Quadratic Equations
1. Equations & Inequalities
4 problems
Topic
Callie
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
1. Equations & Inequalities
7 problems
Topic
Callie
Linear Inequalities
1. Equations & Inequalities
7 problems
Topic
Callie
Graphs and Coordinates
2. Graphs of Equations
6 problems
Topic
Callie
Lines
2. Graphs of Equations
7 problems
Topic
Callie
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
3. Functions
7 problems
Topic
Callie
Quadratic Functions
4. Polynomial Functions
4 problems
Topic
Callie
Understanding Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions
3 problems
Topic
Callie
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions
4 problems
Topic
Callie
Introduction to Rational Functions
5. Rational Functions
4 problems
Topic
Callie
Asymptotes
5. Rational Functions
5 problems
Topic
Callie
Graphing Rational Functions
5. Rational Functions
5 problems
Topic
Justin
Graphing Systems of Inequalities
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
6 problems
Topic
David-Paige
0. Review of Algebra - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Callie
0. Review of Algebra - Part 2 of 2
3 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 2 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Callie
2. Graphs of Equations
3 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Callie
3. Functions
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Callie
4. Polynomial Functions
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Callie
5. Rational Functions
3 topics 7 problems
Chapter
Callie
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Callie
Algebraic Expressions
0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
5 problems
Topic
Polynomials Intro
0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
3 problems
Topic
Factoring Polynomials
0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
3 problems
Topic
Linear Equations
1. Equations and Inequalities
7 problems
Topic
Rational Equations
1. Equations and Inequalities
7 problems
Topic
Intro to Quadratic Equations
1. Equations and Inequalities
4 problems
Topic
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
1. Equations and Inequalities
5 problems
Topic
Linear Inequalities
1. Equations and Inequalities
7 problems
Topic
Graphs and Coordinates
2. Graphs
6 problems
Topic
Lines
2. Graphs
6 problems
Topic
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
3. Functions & Graphs
6 problems
Topic
Quadratic Functions
4. Polynomial Functions
6 problems
Topic
Understanding Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions
5 problems
Topic
Introduction to Rational Functions
5. Rational Functions
3 problems
Topic
Asymptotes
5. Rational Functions
3 problems
Topic
Graphing Rational Functions
5. Rational Functions
4 problems
Topic
Graphing Systems of Inequalities
18. Systems of Equations and Matrices
6 problems
Topic
0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
10 topics 10 problems
Chapter
1. Equations and Inequalities - Part 1 of 2
7 topics 13 problems
Chapter
1. Equations and Inequalities - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
2. Graphs
3 topics 4 problems
Chapter
3. Functions & Graphs
5 topics 9 problems
Chapter
4. Polynomial Functions
3 topics 7 problems
Chapter
5. Rational Functions
3 topics 5 problems
Chapter
18. Systems of Equations and Matrices
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Functions
0. Review of College Algebra
6 problems
Topic
Patrick
Solving Linear Equations
0. Review of College Algebra
5 problems
Topic
Patrick
Solving Quadratic Equations
0. Review of College Algebra
1 problem
Topic
0. Review of College Algebra - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Patrick
0. Review of College Algebra - Part 2 of 2
4 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Patrick
Ratio Calculator
Simplify ratios, solve proportions, scale ratios, split totals, compare and convert ratios
Domain and Range Calculator
Find domain and range of common functions with clear steps + number-line visual
Quadratic Equation Calculator
Solve quadratic equations with exact roots, steps, and graph
Fraction Calculator
Calculate fractions step by step with mixed numbers, decimals, LCD/LCM, comparisons, and conversions
Equation Solver
Solve algebra equations step by step with checks, visuals, and multiple equation types
Trigonometric Identity Calculator
Verify trig identities and simplify expressions with step-by-step rewrites
Trigonometry Calculator
Calculate trig values and solve right triangles in degrees or radians
Function Continuity Calculator
Check continuity at a point, classify discontinuities, and detect corners/cusps
Long Division Calculator
Solve long division problems step-by-step with quotient, remainder, decimals, fractions, and full layout
Conic Sections Calculator
Identify and convert circle, parabola, ellipse, and hyperbola equations with steps
Simplify Expression Calculator
Simplify, expand, factor, and reduce algebraic expressions step by step
Factoring Calculator
Quickly factor ax² + bx + c and get the roots
Logarithm (Log) Calculator
Calculate logarithms in any base with steps and visuals
Graphing Calculator
Graph functions, compare equations, trace coordinates, and explore graph features step by step
Derivative Calculator
Differentiate functions step by step and visualize f(x) and f′(x)
System of Linear Equations Calculator
Solve 2×2 and 3×3 systems with steps, exact fractions & mini graph
Limit Calculator
Calculate two-sided, one-sided, infinity, and piecewise limits with steps
Point-Slope Form Calculator
Build line equations from a point and slope with steps and graph
Trigonometric Equations Solver
Solve common trigonometric equations step by step in degrees or radians
Rational Zeros Calculator
Find rational zeros using the Rational Root Theorem and synthetic division
Arithmetic Sequence & Series Calculator
Calculate arithmetic terms and sums with steps and exact fractions
Slope / Slope-Intercept Calculator
Find slope, line equations, intercepts, and graph linear equations with steps
Geometric Sequence & Series Calculator
Calculate geometric terms, sums, infinite series, and ratios with steps
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators