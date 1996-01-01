Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  1. Choose a mode: Simplify, Expand, Factor GCF, or Reduce fraction.
  2. Type your expression using ^ for exponents.
  3. Click Calculate (or tap a quick pick).
  4. Turn on Step-by-step to see exactly what changed.

Safety note: If we cancel a factor like (x−1), we’ll show the restriction (like x ≠ 1).

How this calculator works

  • Combine like terms: add/subtract terms with the same variable part (e.g., 3x + 2x = 5x).
  • Expand: distribute multiplication over addition (FOIL is a special case), e.g. (x+2)(x−5) = x² − 3x − 10.
  • Factor GCF: pull out the greatest common factor, e.g. 6x²y + 9xy² = 3xy(2x + 3y).
  • Reduce fractions: cancel common factors in numerator/denominator (with domain restrictions), e.g. (x²−1)/(x−1) = (x+1) but only when x ≠ 1.

Important: canceling factors can remove “holes” in the domain. That’s why we show restrictions when simplification uses cancellation.

Formula & Equation Used

Distributive property: a(b + c) = ab + ac

Combining like terms: ax + bx = (a+b)x

Difference of squares (common factorization): x² − 1 = (x−1)(x+1)

Safe cancellation rule: (A·B)/(A·C) = B/C only if A ≠ 0

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — simplify by combining like terms

Simplify: 3(x+2) − x

  1. Distribute: 3(x+2) = 3x + 6
  2. Subtract x: 3x + 6 − x = 2x + 6
  3. Final: 2x + 6

Example 2 — reduce a rational expression (with restriction)

Reduce: (x² − 1)/(x − 1)

  1. Factor the numerator: x² − 1 = (x−1)(x+1)
  2. Cancel the common factor: (x−1)
  3. Simplified result: x + 1
  4. Restriction: since we canceled (x−1), we must have x ≠ 1

Example 3 — factor out the GCF

Factor: 6x²y + 9xy²

  1. Numeric GCF of 6 and 9 is 3
  2. Common variables: both terms include x and y
  3. Factor: 6x²y + 9xy² = 3xy(2x + 3y)

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What kinds of expressions can I simplify here?

This calculator is built for algebraic expressions using + − × ÷, parentheses, and exponents like x^2. It works great for polynomials and many rational expressions.

Q: Why do you show “restrictions” like x ≠ 1?

Canceling a factor like (x−1) is only valid when that factor isn’t zero. The restriction keeps the simplified form mathematically correct.

Q: What’s the difference between Simplify and Expand?

Expand distributes multiplication (often creating a longer expression), while Simplify combines and reduces to a cleaner form.

Q: Will it simplify trig/log expressions too?

Not in this version. This tool focuses on core algebra. (Trig/log rules can be added in a future version.)

