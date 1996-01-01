Safety note: If we cancel a factor like (x−1), we’ll show the restriction (like x ≠ 1).

Important: canceling factors can remove “holes” in the domain. That’s why we show restrictions when simplification uses cancellation.

Safe cancellation rule: (A·B)/(A·C) = B/C only if A ≠ 0

Example 3 — factor out the GCF

Example 2 — reduce a rational expression (with restriction)

Example 1 — simplify by combining like terms

Q: What kinds of expressions can I simplify here?

This calculator is built for algebraic expressions using + − × ÷, parentheses, and exponents like x^2. It works great for polynomials and many rational expressions.

Q: Why do you show “restrictions” like x ≠ 1?

Canceling a factor like (x−1) is only valid when that factor isn’t zero. The restriction keeps the simplified form mathematically correct.

Q: What’s the difference between Simplify and Expand?

Expand distributes multiplication (often creating a longer expression), while Simplify combines and reduces to a cleaner form.

Q: Will it simplify trig/log expressions too?

Not in this version. This tool focuses on core algebra. (Trig/log rules can be added in a future version.)