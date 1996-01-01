Skip to main content
Michaelis-Menten Equation Calculator

Calculate enzyme reaction rate using the classic Michaelis–Menten model: v = (Vmax[S])/(Km + [S]). Solve for v, Vmax, Km, or [S]. Includes quick picks, step-by-step, a mini saturation curve, and interpretation (low substrate vs saturation).

Background

The Michaelis–Menten equation describes how reaction velocity (v) changes with substrate concentration ([S]) for many enzyme-catalyzed reactions. Vmax is the maximum rate at saturation, and Km is the substrate concentration where v = Vmax/2.

Formulas & Equations Used

Michaelis–Menten equation: v = (Vmax[S])/(Km + [S])

Solve for Vmax: Vmax = v(Km + [S])/[S]

Solve for Km: Km = (Vmax[S]/v) − [S]

Solve for [S]: [S] = (vKm)/(Vmax − v)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Compute v

Vmax=120 µM/s, Km=30 µM, [S]=30 µM. Find v.

  1. Use v = (Vmax[S])/(Km + [S]).
  2. Compute: v = 120×30/(30+30) = 60 µM/s.

Example 2 — Solve for Km

Vmax=120 µM/s, v=60 µM/s, [S]=30 µM. Find Km.

  1. Rearrange: Km = (Vmax[S]/v) − [S].
  2. Km = (120×30/60) − 30 = 60 − 30 = 30 µM.

Example 3 — Solve for [S]

Vmax=120 µM/s, Km=30 µM, v=80 µM/s. Find [S].

  1. Rearrange: [S] = (vKm)/(Vmax − v).
  2. [S] = (80×30)/(120−80) = 2400/40 = 60 µM.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does Km mean?

Km is the substrate concentration where the rate is half of Vmax: v=Vmax/2.

Q: What happens at very high [S]?

The enzyme saturates and v approaches Vmax (adding more substrate barely increases rate).

Q: Can v be bigger than Vmax?

Not in the Michaelis–Menten model. If v ≥ Vmax, check inputs or units.