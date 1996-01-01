Michaelis-Menten Equation Calculator
Calculate enzyme reaction rate using the classic Michaelis–Menten model: v = (Vmax[S])/(Km + [S]). Solve for v, Vmax, Km, or [S]. Includes quick picks, step-by-step, a mini saturation curve, and interpretation (low substrate vs saturation).
Background
The Michaelis–Menten equation describes how reaction velocity (v) changes with substrate concentration ([S]) for many enzyme-catalyzed reactions. Vmax is the maximum rate at saturation, and Km is the substrate concentration where v = Vmax/2.
How to use this calculator
- Choose what to solve for: v, Vmax, Km, or [S].
- Enter the other values (units can be different; we convert internally), then click Calculate.
- Use the curve: it shows saturation, marks Km, and plots your current [S] point.
How this calculator works
- Unit conversions: concentrations convert internally to M, rates to M/s.
- Michaelis–Menten: v = (Vmax[S])/(Km + [S]).
- Rearrangements: solves algebraically for the chosen variable (with checks like Vmax > v when solving for [S]).
Formulas & Equations Used
Michaelis–Menten equation: v = (Vmax[S])/(Km + [S])
Solve for Vmax: Vmax = v(Km + [S])/[S]
Solve for Km: Km = (Vmax[S]/v) − [S]
Solve for [S]: [S] = (vKm)/(Vmax − v)
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Compute v
Vmax=120 µM/s, Km=30 µM, [S]=30 µM. Find v.
- Use v = (Vmax[S])/(Km + [S]).
- Compute: v = 120×30/(30+30) = 60 µM/s.
Example 2 — Solve for Km
Vmax=120 µM/s, v=60 µM/s, [S]=30 µM. Find Km.
- Rearrange: Km = (Vmax[S]/v) − [S].
- Km = (120×30/60) − 30 = 60 − 30 = 30 µM.
Example 3 — Solve for [S]
Vmax=120 µM/s, Km=30 µM, v=80 µM/s. Find [S].
- Rearrange: [S] = (vKm)/(Vmax − v).
- [S] = (80×30)/(120−80) = 2400/40 = 60 µM.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What does Km mean?
Km is the substrate concentration where the rate is half of Vmax: v=Vmax/2.
Q: What happens at very high [S]?
The enzyme saturates and v approaches Vmax (adding more substrate barely increases rate).
Q: Can v be bigger than Vmax?
Not in the Michaelis–Menten model. If v ≥ Vmax, check inputs or units.