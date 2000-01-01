Δc/Δt = 0.12 ÷ (6.22 × 1.0) ≈ 0.0193 mM/min. rate = 0.0193 mM/min × 1.00 mL = 0.0193 μmol/min. So total activity ≈ 0.019 U in the cuvette.

rate = product ÷ time = 4.0 μmol ÷ 5.0 min = 0.80 μmol/min. So total activity ≈ 0.80 U in the assay.

Example 3 — Specific activity from Example 2 with 0.10 mg enzyme

Q: What units should I use for ε and volume?

Enter ε in mM⁻¹·cm⁻¹, path length in cm, and volume in mL. With these units, 1 mM corresponds to 1 μmol/mL, so the calculator naturally reports μmol/min (U).

Q: What is the difference between activity and specific activity?

Activity (U) is the total rate of product formation in the assay. Specific activity (U/mg) normalizes this to how much enzyme protein was present, which lets you compare enzyme purity and efficiency across samples.

Q: What if I do not know the exact enzyme mass?

That is fine: the calculator will still compute the total activity in U and rate per minute. Specific activity is only reported when you provide enzyme mass in mg.