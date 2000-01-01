Skip to main content
How this calculator works

  • Enzyme unit (U): 1 U = 1 μmol of substrate converted per minute under the assay conditions.
  • Spectrophotometric route: we use Δc/Δt = ΔA / (ε·ℓ) to convert absorbance change per minute to concentration change (mM/min), then multiply by reaction volume (mL) and dilution factor to get μmol/min (U).
  • Product route: if you know how many μmol of product formed over a given time, we compute μmol/min directly and correct for dilution.
  • Specific activity: if you give enzyme mass (mg), we divide total activity (U) by mg to report U/mg.

Formula & Equations Used

Unit definition: U = μmol product per minute

Spectrophotometric route (mM and μmol):

Δc/Δt (mM/min) = ΔA/min ÷ (ε·ℓ)

rate (μmol/min) = Δc/Δt (mM/min) × volume (mL) × dilution factor

Product route:

rate (μmol/min) = product (μmol) ÷ time (min) × dilution factor

Specific activity: U/mg = rate (U) ÷ enzyme mass (mg)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — NADH assay: ΔA/min = 0.12; ε = 6.22 mM⁻¹·cm⁻¹; 1 mL; no dilution

Δc/Δt = 0.12 ÷ (6.22 × 1.0) ≈ 0.0193 mM/min.
rate = 0.0193 mM/min × 1.00 mL = 0.0193 μmol/min.
So total activity ≈ 0.019 U in the cuvette.

Example 2 — 4.0 μmol product in 5.0 min, dilution factor 1

rate = product ÷ time = 4.0 μmol ÷ 5.0 min = 0.80 μmol/min.
So total activity ≈ 0.80 U in the assay.

Example 3 — Specific activity from Example 2 with 0.10 mg enzyme

Total activity = 0.80 U; enzyme mass = 0.10 mg.
Specific activity = 0.80 U ÷ 0.10 mg = 8.0 U/mg.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What units should I use for ε and volume?

Enter ε in mM⁻¹·cm⁻¹, path length in cm, and volume in mL. With these units, 1 mM corresponds to 1 μmol/mL, so the calculator naturally reports μmol/min (U).

Q: What is the difference between activity and specific activity?

Activity (U) is the total rate of product formation in the assay. Specific activity (U/mg) normalizes this to how much enzyme protein was present, which lets you compare enzyme purity and efficiency across samples.

Q: What if I do not know the exact enzyme mass?

That is fine: the calculator will still compute the total activity in U and rate per minute. Specific activity is only reported when you provide enzyme mass in mg.