Q: What does a p-value mean?

It’s the probability of getting results at least as extreme as yours if the null hypothesis is true.

Q: Which tail do I choose?

Choose based on H₁: ≠ (two-tailed), > (right-tailed), or < (left-tailed).

Q: Why are χ² and F usually right-tailed?

Those test statistics are typically nonnegative and “extreme” values are large values.

Q: If p = 0.03, is it “significant”?

At α = 0.05, yes (0.03 < 0.05). But significance depends on your chosen α and context.

Q: Can p-value be 0?

Not exactly — it can be extremely small. The calculator will show p < 0.0001 for tiny values.