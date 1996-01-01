Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter values

Tip: Z is common for known σ / large n. t is common when σ is unknown. χ² and F show up in variance tests & ANOVA.

Two-tailed doubles the smaller tail probability (symmetry-based for Z/t). χ² and F are typically right-tailed.

Enter your computed test statistic (z, t, χ², or F).

Options:

Optional: If p ≤ α, you’d typically reject H₀.

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose the distribution (Z, t, χ², or F).
  • Pick the tail based on your alternative hypothesis (H₁).
  • Enter your test statistic (and degrees of freedom if needed).
  • Click Calculate to get the p-value and shaded area.

How this calculator works

  • Z / t: uses the CDF to compute tail area(s) under the curve.
  • Two-tailed (Z/t): p = 2·min(P(X≤x), P(X≥x)).
  • χ² / F: typically right-tailed, p = P(X≥x) = 1 − CDF(x).
  • Functions are computed with stable approximations (error function, incomplete gamma/beta).

Formula & Equation Used

Right-tailed: p = P(X ≥ x) = 1 − F(x)

Left-tailed: p = P(X ≤ x) = F(x)

Two-tailed (Z/t): p = 2·min(F(x), 1 − F(x))

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Z, two-tailed

z = −1.96

  1. Compute CDF: F(z) = P(Z ≤ −1.96) ≈ 0.025.
  2. Two-tailed p = 2·min(F, 1−F) = 2·0.025 = 0.05.

Example 2 — t, right-tailed

t = 2.13, df = 18

  1. Compute F(t) = P(T ≤ 2.13) from the t CDF.
  2. Right-tail p = 1 − F(t).

Example 3 — χ², right-tailed

χ² = 10.83, df = 4

  1. Compute F(χ²) = P(Χ² ≤ 10.83).
  2. Right-tail p = 1 − F(χ²).

Example 4 — F, right-tailed

F = 3.21, df₁ = 2, df₂ = 15

  1. Compute F(F) = P(F ≤ 3.21) using the F CDF.
  2. Right-tail p = 1 − F(F).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does a p-value mean?

It’s the probability of getting results at least as extreme as yours if the null hypothesis is true.

Q: Which tail do I choose?

Choose based on H₁: ≠ (two-tailed), > (right-tailed), or < (left-tailed).

Q: Why are χ² and F usually right-tailed?

Those test statistics are typically nonnegative and “extreme” values are large values.

Q: If p = 0.03, is it “significant”?

At α = 0.05, yes (0.03 < 0.05). But significance depends on your chosen α and context.

Q: Can p-value be 0?

Not exactly — it can be extremely small. The calculator will show p < 0.0001 for tiny values.