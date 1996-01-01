Significant Figures Calculator

Count the significant figures in any number, round to a target precision, or work out how many figures survive an addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. Every result comes with a digit-by-digit visual so you can see exactly why each digit counts — or doesn't.

Background

Significant figures track how precisely a measurement is known. A ruler marked in millimeters can't honestly report a length to the nearest micron — sig fig rules keep calculated answers from claiming more precision than the original measurements actually have.