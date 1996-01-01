Winning Percentage Calculator

Calculate a team’s winning percentage from wins, losses, and optional ties. This calculator also shows next-game impact, season projections, and how many more wins may be needed to reach a target percentage.

Background

Winning percentage is one of the fastest ways to compare teams with different numbers of games played. Students often see records like 24–16 or 9–7–1, but the real comparison comes from converting those records into a decimal or percent. This calculator teaches the formula and helps users understand what a record means in context.