Binomial Distribution Calculator

Expected value: E(X) = np

Q: What is a binomial distribution?

A binomial distribution gives the probability of getting a certain number of successes in a fixed number of independent success/failure trials.

Q: What does n mean in a binomial distribution?

The value n is the number of trials, such as 10 quiz questions or 20 surveyed people.

Q: What does p mean in a binomial distribution?

The value p is the probability of success on one trial.

Q: What is the difference between exact and cumulative binomial probability?

Exact probability finds one outcome, such as P(X = 7). Cumulative probability adds multiple outcomes, such as P(X ≤ 7) or P(X ≥ 7).

Q: Can this calculator show the probability table?

Yes. It can show a table of P(X = k) values for every possible number of successes from 0 to n.