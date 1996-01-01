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Binomial Distribution Calculator

Calculate binomial probabilities for a fixed number of trials, success probability, and number of successes. Use this student-friendly calculator for exact, less-than, greater-than, between-values, and cumulative binomial distribution problems with a shaded bar chart, formulas, probability table, and step-by-step explanations.

Background

The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent trials when each trial has only two outcomes: success or failure. It is commonly used for quiz guessing, survey responses, product defects, free throws, clinical outcomes, and other repeated yes/no situations.

Enter binomial distribution values

Start with exact probability when the problem asks for exactly a certain number of successes.

Distribution parameters

A binomial setting needs a fixed number of trials, independent trials, two outcomes, and the same success probability each time.

Success input

For between mode, use x as the lower value and b as the upper value.

Options

Chips prefill realistic binomial distribution examples and calculate immediately.

Result

No result yet. Enter n, p, and the number of successes, then click Calculate.

The highlighted bars show the outcomes included in the selected probability.

How to use this calculator

  • Enter the number of trials n.
  • Enter the probability of success p.
  • Choose whether you want an exact, cumulative, between-values, or outside-values probability.
  • Enter the number of successes x, or a lower and upper value for range questions.
  • Click Calculate to see the probability, bar chart, formula, statistics, table, and steps.

How this calculator works

  • It uses the binomial probability formula to calculate the probability of each possible number of successes.
  • For cumulative questions, it adds the probabilities of all included outcomes.
  • It highlights the included bars on the probability chart.
  • It reports the expected value, variance, and standard deviation of the binomial distribution.
  • It explains the result in plain language so students understand what the probability means.

Formula & Equations Used

Binomial probability: P(X = k) = C(n,k)p^k(1-p)^(n-k)

Combination: C(n,k) = n! / [k!(n-k)!]

Expected value: E(X) = np

Variance: Var(X) = np(1-p)

Standard deviation: σ = √[np(1-p)]

Cumulative probability: add all included P(X = k) values.

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Find P(X = 7)

  1. A quiz has 10 true/false questions.
  2. A student guesses randomly, so p = 0.5.
  3. We want the probability of exactly 7 correct answers.
  4. Use n = 10, p = 0.5, and x = 7.
  5. Apply P(X = k) = C(n,k)p^k(1-p)^(n-k).
  6. The calculator highlights the bar for X = 7 and reports the probability.

Example 2 — Find P(X ≥ 7)

  1. Use the same quiz setup: n = 10, p = 0.5.
  2. Choose P(X ≥ x).
  3. Enter x = 7.
  4. The calculator adds P(X = 7) + P(X = 8) + P(X = 9) + P(X = 10).
  5. The graph highlights all bars from 7 through 10.

Example 3 — Find P(6 ≤ X ≤ 9)

  1. A basketball player has a free-throw success probability of p = 0.75.
  2. The player shoots n = 10 free throws.
  3. Choose between-values mode.
  4. Enter lower value 6 and upper value 9.
  5. The calculator adds the probabilities for 6, 7, 8, and 9 successes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a binomial distribution?

A binomial distribution gives the probability of getting a certain number of successes in a fixed number of independent success/failure trials.

Q: What does n mean in a binomial distribution?

The value n is the number of trials, such as 10 quiz questions or 20 surveyed people.

Q: What does p mean in a binomial distribution?

The value p is the probability of success on one trial.

Q: What is the difference between exact and cumulative binomial probability?

Exact probability finds one outcome, such as P(X = 7). Cumulative probability adds multiple outcomes, such as P(X ≤ 7) or P(X ≥ 7).

Q: Can this calculator show the probability table?

Yes. It can show a table of P(X = k) values for every possible number of successes from 0 to n.

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