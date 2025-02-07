Concavity of parabolas Consider the general parabola described by the function f(x) = ax² + bx + c. For what values of a, b, and c is f concave up? For what values of a, b, and c is f concave down?
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
f(x) = x⁴eˣ + x
Key Concepts
Concavity
Second Derivative Test
Inflection Points
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
f(x) = 2x⁴ + 8x³ + 12x² - x - 2
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
g(t) = 3t⁵ - 30t⁴ + 80t³ + 100
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
h(t) = 2 + cos 2t on [0,π]
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
f(x) = ³√(x - 4)
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
f(x) = -x⁴ - 2x³ + 12x²
Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Determine the locations of the inflection points of f and the intervals on which f is concave up or concave down.