Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
d.
<IMAGE>
d.
<IMAGE>
e.
Computing the derivative of f(x) = e^-x
c. Use parts (a) and (b) to find the derivative of f(x) = e^-x.
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(s) = 4s³+3s; a= -3, -1
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(t) = 3t⁴; a= -2, 2
Find the function The following limits represent the slope of a curve y = f(x) at the point (a,f(a)). Determine a possible function f and number a; then calculate the limit.
(lim x🠂1) 3x²+4x-7 / x-1