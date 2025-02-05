Vertical tangent lines
a. Determine the points where the curve x+y³−y=1 has a vertical tangent line (see Exercise 60).
27–40. Implicit differentiation Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
sin x+sin y=y
y = xe^y
b. Does the curve have any horizontal tangent lines? Explain.
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
a. Find dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
x+y³−xy=1 (Hint: Rewrite as y³−1=xy−x and then factor both sides.)
b. Solve the given equation for y to identify the implicitly defined functions y=f₁(x), y = f₂(x), ….
c. Use the functions found in part (b) to graph the given equation.
