Vertical tangent lines
b. Does the curve have any horizontal tangent lines? Explain.
Vertical tangent lines
b. Does the curve have any horizontal tangent lines? Explain.
60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Graph the tangent lines on the given graph.
4x³ =y²(4−x); x=2 (cissoid of Diocles)
31–32. Velocity functions A projectile is fired vertically upward into the air, and its position (in feet) above the ground after t seconds is given by the function s(t).
b. Determine the instantaneous velocity of the projectile at t=1 and t = 2 seconds.
s(t)= −16t²+100t
21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(t) = 1/√t; a=9, 1/4
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counter example.
b. d²/dx² (sin x) = sin x.
Derivatives and tangent lines
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = 1/3x-1; a= 2