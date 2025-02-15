Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x² - 10 on [-2, 3]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x² - 10 on [-2, 3]
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = √2 sin x- x on [0, 2π]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = (4x³/3) + 5x² - 6x on [0,5]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x/(x²+9)⁵ on [-2,2]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x³e⁻ˣ on [-1,5]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x²/₃(4 -x²) on -2,2
Verify that the following functions satisfy the conditions of Theorem 4.9 on their domains. Then find the location and value of the absolute extrema guaranteed by the theorem.
f(x) = 4x + 1/√x