Use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of the given function.
Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Logarithmic Differentiation
9:27 minutes
Problem 3.9.51
Textbook Question
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
h (x) = x^√x; a = 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function h(x) = x^√x. This is a tower function where the base and the exponent are both functions of x.
Rewrite the function using logarithms to simplify differentiation: h(x) = e^(√x * ln(x)). This transformation uses the property that a^b = e^(b * ln(a)).
Differentiate the transformed function using the chain rule. Let u(x) = √x * ln(x), then h(x) = e^u(x). The derivative of h(x) is h'(x) = e^u(x) * u'(x).
Find the derivative of u(x) = √x * ln(x) using the product rule: u'(x) = (1/(2√x)) * ln(x) + (√x/x).
Evaluate the derivative h'(x) at x = 4 by substituting x = 4 into the expression for h'(x) obtained in the previous steps.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:9m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivatives
A derivative represents the rate of change of a function with respect to its variable. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that allows us to determine the slope of the tangent line to the curve of a function at any given point. The derivative can be computed using various rules, such as the power rule, product rule, and chain rule, depending on the form of the function.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Tower Functions
Tower functions, such as g^h, involve exponentiation where the base and the exponent can be functions themselves. In the case of h(x) = x^√x, the function is defined as x raised to the power of the square root of x. Understanding how to differentiate these types of functions requires applying the chain rule and recognizing the structure of the function as a composition of simpler functions.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions
Evaluating Derivatives
Evaluating a derivative at a specific point involves substituting the value of the variable into the derivative function after it has been computed. This process provides the instantaneous rate of change of the original function at that particular point. In this case, evaluating the derivative of h(x) at a = 4 will yield the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point.
Recommended video:
5:14
Evaluate Logarithms
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
173
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
Use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of the given function.
y=tanxx
229
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
g (x) = x^ In x; a = e
124
views
Textbook Question
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
f (x) = (sin x)^In x; a = π/2
159
views
Textbook Question
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
f (x) = (4 sin x+2)^cos x; a = π
136
views