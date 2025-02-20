17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→1⁻ (1-x) tan πx/2
lim_x→1⁻ (1-x) tan πx/2
lim_x→0 csc 6x sin 7x
lim_x→π/2⁻ (π/2 - x) sec x
lim_x→1⁻ (x/(x-1) - x/(ln x)
lim_Θ→π/2 (tan Θ - secΘ)
lim_x→∞ (x - √(x²+4x))
lim_x→∞ x² ln( cos 1/x)