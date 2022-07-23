Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0⁺ (cot x - 1/x)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0⁺ (cot x - 1/x)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_Θ→π/2 (tan Θ - secΘ)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ log₂ x / log₃ x
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ x² ln( cos 1/x)
The figure shows six containers, each of which is filled from the top. Assume water is poured into the containers at a constant rate and each container is filled in 10 s. Assume also that the horizontal cross sections of the containers are always circles. Let h (t) be the depth of water in the container at time t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 10 . <IMAGE>
d. For each container, where does h' (the derivative of h ) have an absolute maximum on [0 , 10]?
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (x - √(x²+4x))