Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).
f(x)=|1−x^2| / x(x+1)
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x)=3e^x+10 / e^x
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).
f(x)=3e^x+10 / e^x
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x)=cos x+2√x / √x.
The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted , is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as .
a. Determine its end behavior by analyzing and .