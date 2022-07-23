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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 80a
Chapter 2, Problem 80a

Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.


f(x)=3e^x+10 / e^x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the function f(x) = \(\frac{3e^x + 10}{e^x}\).
Step 2: Simplify the function by dividing each term in the numerator by e^x, resulting in f(x) = \(\frac{3e^x}{e^x}\) + \(\frac{10}{e^x}\).
Step 3: Simplify further to get f(x) = 3 + \(\frac{10}{e^x}\).
Step 4: Analyze \(\lim\)_{x \(\to\) \(\infty\)} f(x). As x approaches infinity, \(\frac{10}{e^x}\) approaches 0 because e^x grows exponentially. Therefore, \(\lim\)_{x \(\to\) \(\infty\)} f(x) = 3.
Step 5: Analyze \(\lim\)_{x \(\to\) -\(\infty\)} f(x). As x approaches negative infinity, e^x approaches 0, making \(\frac{10}{e^x}\) approach infinity. Therefore, \(\lim\)_{x \(\to\) -\(\infty\)} f(x) = \(\infty\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity

Limits at infinity involve evaluating the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. This analysis helps determine the end behavior of the function, which is crucial for identifying horizontal asymptotes. For example, if the limit of f(x) as x approaches infinity is a finite number, it indicates that the function approaches a horizontal line at that value.
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One-Sided Limits

Horizontal Asymptotes

Horizontal asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. They represent the value that the function stabilizes at, indicating the long-term behavior of the function. A function can have one or two horizontal asymptotes, depending on its limits at both ends of the x-axis.
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Graphs of Exponential Functions

Exponential Functions

Exponential functions, such as f(x) = 3e^x + 10 / e^x, exhibit rapid growth or decay based on the base of the exponent. In this case, as x approaches infinity, the term involving e^x dominates, influencing the limit and the identification of horizontal asymptotes. Understanding the properties of exponential functions is essential for analyzing their limits and asymptotic behavior.
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Exponential Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).


f(x)=cos x+2√x / √x.

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Textbook Question

Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.


f(x)=cos x+2√x / √x.

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Textbook Question

A right circular cylinder with a height of 10 cm and a surface area of S cm2 has a radius given by r(S)=1/2(√100+2S/π −10).

Find lim S→0^+ r(S) and interpret your result.

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Textbook Question

Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).


f(x)=|1−x^2| / x(x+1)

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Textbook Question

Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).


f(x)=3e^x+10 / e^x

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Textbook Question

Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.


f(x)=|1−x^2| / x(x+1)

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