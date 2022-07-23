Consider the graph of y=cot^−1 x(see Section 1.4) and determine the following limits using the graph.
lim x→∞ cot^−1
Consider the graph of y=cot^−1 x(see Section 1.4) and determine the following limits using the graph.
lim x→∞ cot^−1
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).
f(x)=cos x+2√x / √x.
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x)=3e^x+10 / e^x
A right circular cylinder with a height of 10 cm and a surface area of S cm2 has a radius given by r(S)=1/2(√100+2S/π −10).
Find lim S→0^+ r(S) and interpret your result.
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).
f(x)=3e^x+10 / e^x
Consider the graph of y=cot^−1 x(see Section 1.4) and determine the following limits using the graph.
lim x→−∞ cot^−1x