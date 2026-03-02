In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
2y' - y = xe^(x/2)
x dy + (3y - x⁻² cos x) dx = 0, x > 0
Solve the following initial value problem for u as a function of t:
du/dt + (k/m) u = 0 (k and m positive constants), u(0) = u₀
a. as a first-order linear equation.
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
dy/dt + 2y = 3, y(0) = 1
dy/dx + xy = x, y(0) = -6
What integral equation is equivalent to the initial value problem y' = f(x), y(x₀) = y₀?