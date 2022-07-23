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Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 9 - First-Order Differential EquationsProblem 9.PE.9
Chapter 9, Problem 9.PE.9

In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
2y' - y = xe^(x/2)

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Related Practice
Textbook Question

28. Derivation of Equation (7) in Example 4


a. Show that the solution of the equation

di /dt + R/Li = V/L

is

i = V/R + Cexp(-(R/L)i) .

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Textbook Question

Solve the following initial value problem for u as a function of t:


du/dt + (k/m) u = 0 (k and m positive constants), u(0) = u₀


b. as a separable equation.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–28, solve the initial value problem.

x dy/dx + 2y = x² + 1, x > 0, y(1) = 1

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–28, solve the initial value problem.

x dy + (y - cos x) dx = 0, y(π/2) = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.


(1+eˣ) dy + (yeˣ + e⁻ˣ) dx = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve the following initial value problem for u as a function of t:


du/dt + (k/m) u = 0 (k and m positive constants), u(0) = u₀


a. as a first-order linear equation.

28
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