Use a graph of f to estimate or to show that the limit does not exist. Evaluate f(x) near to support your conjecture.
Use a graph of f to estimate or to show that the limit does not exist. Evaluate f(x) near to support your conjecture.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The value of does not exist.
d. . (Hint: Graph y=√x)
Sketch the graph of a function with the given properties. You do not need to find a formula for the function.
f(2) = 1,lim x→2 f(x) = 3
p(0) = 2,lim x→0 p(x) = 0,lim x→2 p(x) does not exist, p(2)=lim x→2^+ p(x)=1
For any real number x, the floor function (or greatest integer function) ⌊x⌋ is the greatest integer less than or equal to x (see figure).
a. Compute lim x→−1^− ⌊x⌋, lim x→−1^+ ⌊x⌋,lim x→2^− ⌊x⌋, and lim x→2^+ ⌊x⌋.