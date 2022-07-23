Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ (e^x cos x +3)
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ (e^x cos x +3)
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. . (Hint: Graph y=cot x)
Assume postage for sending a first-class letter in the United States is \$0.47 for the first ounce (up to and including 1 oz) plus \$0.21 for each additional ounce (up to and including each additional ounce).
b. Evaluate lim w→2.3 f(w).
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ (x+ √x^2−5x)
Postage rates Assume postage for sending a first-class letter in the United States is \$0.47 for the first ounce (up to and including 1 oz) plus \$0.21 for each additional ounce (up to and including each additional ounce).
a. Graph the function p=f(w) that gives the postage p for sending a letter that weighs w ounces, for 0<w≤3.5.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. . (Hint: Graph y=√x)