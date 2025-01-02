Use the graph of f(x) = x / (x2 − 2x − 3)2 to determine lim x→−1 f(x) and lim x→3 f(x).
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Problem 46d
Textbook Question
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x + 7) / (x4 − 49x2).
lim x→0 f(x)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the vertical asymptotes by finding the values of x that make the denominator zero.
Factor the denominator: x^4 - 49x^2 can be rewritten as x^2(x^2 - 49).
Further factor x^2 - 49 as (x - 7)(x + 7) using the difference of squares.
The denominator is now x^2(x - 7)(x + 7). Set each factor equal to zero to find the vertical asymptotes: x^2 = 0, x - 7 = 0, x + 7 = 0.
The vertical asymptotes are at x = 0, x = 7, and x = -7.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this context, evaluating the limit as x approaches 0 helps determine the behavior of the function f(x) near that point, which is crucial for understanding continuity and potential asymptotic behavior.
One-Sided Limits
Vertical Asymptotes
Vertical asymptotes occur in a function when the output approaches infinity as the input approaches a certain value. For the function f(x) = (x + 7) / (x^4 - 49x^2), vertical asymptotes can be found by identifying values of x that make the denominator zero, leading to undefined behavior in the function.
Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1
Factoring Polynomials
Factoring polynomials is a technique used to simplify expressions and find roots. In the case of the denominator x^4 - 49x^2, factoring can reveal the critical points where the function may have vertical asymptotes. Recognizing that this expression can be factored as x^2(x^2 - 49) aids in identifying the values of x that lead to undefined behavior.
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
