Find the slope of the curve x²+y³=2 at each point where y=1 (see figure). <IMAGE>
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
tan xy = x+y; (0,0)
Key Concepts
Implicit Differentiation
Slope of a Curve
Chain Rule
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
cos y = x; (0, π/2)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
cos y = x; (0, π/2)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
tan xy = x+y; (0,0)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)
60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Find equations of all lines tangent to the curve at the given value of x.
x+y³−y=1; x=1