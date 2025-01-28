Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sin(tan-1 (ln x))
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. d/dx(tan^−1 x) =sec² x
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
47–56. Derivatives of inverse functions at a point Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
f(x) = 1/2x+8; (10,4)
13–40. Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 1/tan^−1(x²+4)
47–56. Derivatives of inverse functions at a point Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
f(x)=tan x; (1,π/4)