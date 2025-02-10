Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
ƒ(x) = sin 2x + 3 on [-π , π]
ƒ(x) = sin 2x + 3 on [-π , π]
ƒ(x) = 4x¹⸍² - x⁵⸍² on [0, 4]
g(x) = x sin⁻¹ x on [-1, 1]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = 3x⁵ - 25x³ + 60x on [-2,3]
ƒ(x) = sin 3x on [-π/4,π/3]
ƒ(x) = (2x)ˣ on [0.1,1]
ƒ(x) = x+ cos⁻¹x on [-1,1]