Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x²/₃(4 -x²) on -2,2
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x²/₃(4 -x²) on -2,2
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) cos² x on [0,π]
Approximating changes
Approximate the change in the volume of a right circular cylinder of fixed radius r = 20 cm when its height decreases from h = 12 to h = 11.9 cm (V(h) = πr²h).
{Use of Tech} Newton’s method and curve sketching Use Newton’s method to find approximate answers to the following questions.
Where are the inflection points of f(x) = (9/5)x⁵ - (15/2)x⁴ + (7/3)x³ + 30x² + 1 located?
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x+ cos⁻¹x on [-1,1]
Give the antiderivatives of xᵖ . For what values of p does your answer apply?