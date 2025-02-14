A woman attached to a bungee cord jumps from a bridge that is 30 m above a river. Her height in meters above the river t seconds after the jump is y(t) = 15(1+e-t cos t), for t ≥ 0.
Determine her velocity at t = 1 and t = 3.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. It is impossible for the instantaneous velocity at all times a≤t≤b to equal the average velocity over the interval a≤t≤b.
Throwing a stone Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 32 ft/s from a height of 48 ft above the ground. The height (in feet) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is s(t) = -16t²+32t+48.
b. When does the stone reach its highest point?
Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 19.6 m/s from a height of 24.5 m above the ground. The height (in meters) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is s(t) = -4.9t²+19.6t+24.5.
c. What is the height of the stone at the highest point?
Initial velocity Suppose a baseball is thrown vertically upward from the ground with an initial velocity of v0ft/s Its height above the ground after t seconds is given by s(t) = -16t²+v0t. Determine the initial velocity of the ball if it reaches a high point of 128 ft.
Comparing velocities Two stones are thrown vertically upward, each with an initial velocity of 48 ft/s at time t=0. One stone is thrown from the edge of a bridge that is 32 feet above the ground, and the other stone is thrown from ground level. The height above the ground of the stone thrown from the bridge after t seconds is f(t) = − 16t²+48t+32. and the height of the stone thrown from the ground after t seconds is g(t) = −16t²+48t.
a. Show that the stones reach their high points at the same time.
Matching heights A stone is thrown with an initial velocity of 32 ft/s from the edge of a bridge that is 48 ft above the ground. The height of this stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is f(t) = −16t²+32t+48 . If a second stone is thrown from the ground, then its height above the ground after t seconds is given by g(t) = −16t²+v0t, where v0 is the initial velocity of the second stone. Determine the value of v0 such that both stones reach the same high point.