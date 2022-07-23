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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.6.55c
Chapter 3, Problem 3.6.55c

{Use of Tech} Spring oscillations A spring hangs from the ceiling at equilibrium with a mass attached to its end. Suppose you pull downward on the mass and release it 10 inches below its equilibrium position with an upward push. The distance x (in inches) of the mass from its equilibrium position after t seconds is given by the function x(t) = 10sin t−10cos t, where x is positive when the mass is above the equilibrium position. <IMAGE>
c. At what times is the velocity of the mass zero?

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1
To find when the velocity of the mass is zero, we first need to determine the velocity function. The velocity is the derivative of the position function x(t) with respect to time t.
Given the position function x(t) = 10sin(t) - 10cos(t), we differentiate it to find the velocity function v(t). The derivative of sin(t) is cos(t), and the derivative of cos(t) is -sin(t).
Applying these derivatives, the velocity function v(t) is: v(t) = d/dt [10sin(t) - 10cos(t)] = 10cos(t) + 10sin(t).
To find when the velocity is zero, we set the velocity function equal to zero: 10cos(t) + 10sin(t) = 0.
Solve the equation 10cos(t) + 10sin(t) = 0 for t. This involves finding the values of t where the sum of the cosine and sine terms equals zero, which can be done by using trigonometric identities or algebraic manipulation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Velocity and Its Calculation

Velocity is the rate of change of position with respect to time. In calculus, it is found by taking the derivative of the position function. For the given function x(t) = 10sin(t) - 10cos(t), the velocity function v(t) can be determined by differentiating x(t) with respect to t, which will provide the times when the mass is momentarily at rest.
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Derivatives Applied To Velocity

Finding Critical Points

Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined. In the context of the velocity function, setting v(t) = 0 will help identify the times when the mass's velocity is zero, indicating moments when the mass changes direction. This is essential for understanding the oscillatory motion of the mass attached to the spring.
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Critical Points

Trigonometric Functions and Their Properties

The position function x(t) involves sine and cosine functions, which are periodic and have specific properties regarding their maxima, minima, and zeros. Understanding the behavior of these trigonometric functions is crucial for analyzing the motion of the mass, particularly in determining the intervals of time when the velocity is zero, as these functions oscillate between -1 and 1.
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Properties of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Tangents and inverses Suppose L(x)=ax+b (with a≠0) is the equation of the line tangent to the graph of a one-to-one function f at (x0,y0). Also, suppose M(x)=cx+d is the equation of the line tangent to the graph of f^−1 at (y0,x0).


c. Prove that L^−1(x)=M(x).

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Textbook Question

62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'

c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.

f(x)=(x²−1)sin^−1 x on [−1,1]

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Textbook Question

Deriving trigonometric identities

c. Differentiate both sides of the identity sin 2t = 2 sin t cost to prove that cos 2t = cos²t−sin²t.

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Textbook Question

Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.

73. {Use of Tech} Graph the following functions and determine the location of the vertical tangent lines.

c. f(x) = √|x-4|

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Textbook Question

97–100. Logistic growth Scientists often use the logistic growth function P(t) = P₀K / P₀+(K−P₀)e^−r₀t to model population growth, where P₀ is the initial population at time t=0, K is the carrying capacity, and r₀ is the base growth rate. The carrying capacity is a theoretical upper bound on the total population that the surrounding environment can support. The figure shows the sigmoid (S-shaped) curve associated with a typical logistic model. <IMAGE>


{Use of Tech} Gone fishing When a reservoir is created by a new dam, 50 fish are introduced into the reservoir, which has an estimated carrying capacity of 8000 fish. A logistic model of the fish population is P(t) = 400,000 / 50+7950e^−0.5t, where t is measured in years.


c. How fast (in fish per year) is the population growing at t=0? At t=5?

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Textbook Question

Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>

c. Solve the equation y(x²+4)=8 for y to find an explicit expression for y and then calculate dy/dx.

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