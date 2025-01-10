Given the function f and the point Q, find all points P on the graph of f such that the line tangent to f at P passes through Q. Check your work by graphing f and the tangent lines.
f(x) = 1/x; Q (-2, 4)
If f′(x)=3x+2, find the slope of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at x=1, 2, and 3.
The line tangent to the graph of f at x=5 is y = 1/10x-2. Find d/dx (4f(x)) |x+5
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4
f(x) = 1/ x²; a= 1
f(x) = √2x+1; a= 4
f(x) = √3x; a= 12