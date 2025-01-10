Point-Slope Form

The point-slope form of a linear equation is given by y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where (x₁, y₁) is a point on the line and m is the slope. This form is particularly useful for writing the equation of a tangent line once the slope (derivative) and the point of tangency are known. It allows for a straightforward way to express the line based on its slope and a specific point.