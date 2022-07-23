Textbook Question
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin (4x3 + 3x +1)
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Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin (4x3 + 3x +1)
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. It is impossible for the instantaneous velocity at all times a≤t≤b to equal the average velocity over the interval a≤t≤b.
Derivatives and tangent lines
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4
Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = √3x+1; a=8
Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) =3x²+2x−10; a=1
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan ex