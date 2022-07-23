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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 38a
Chapter 3, Problem 38a

Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 1/ x²; a= 1

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1
Step 1: Identify the function f(x) = \(\frac{1}{x^2}\) and the point a = 1 where you need to find the derivative f'(a).
Step 2: Rewrite the function in a form that is easier to differentiate: f(x) = x^{-2}.
Step 3: Use the power rule for differentiation, which states that if f(x) = x^n, then f'(x) = nx^{n-1}. Apply this rule to f(x) = x^{-2}.
Step 4: Calculate the derivative: f'(x) = -2x^{-3}.
Step 5: Evaluate the derivative at the given point a = 1: f'(1) = -2(1)^{-3}.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivatives

A derivative represents the rate of change of a function with respect to its variable. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function as the interval approaches zero. In practical terms, the derivative at a point gives the slope of the tangent line to the function at that point.
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Derivatives

Tangent Lines

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line is equal to the derivative of the function at that point. This concept is crucial for understanding how functions behave locally around specific values.
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Limit Definition of Derivative

The limit definition of the derivative states that the derivative of a function f at a point a is given by the limit as h approaches zero of the difference quotient (f(a+h) - f(a))/h. This definition is foundational in calculus, as it formalizes the concept of instantaneous rate of change and is used to compute derivatives for various functions.
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Definition of the Definite Integral
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.

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Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at (a, f(a)) for the given value of a.

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Derivatives and tangent lines

b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.

f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4

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Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.

f(x) = 3x-9

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Calculate the derivative of the following functions.

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