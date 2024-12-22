Determine the following limits.
lim x→1^− x/ ln x
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→−95x
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→1(2x^3−3x^2+4x+5)
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→1 5x^2 + 6x + 1 / 8x − 4
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→3 −5x / √4x − 3
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→2 (5x−6)^3/2
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4 x^2 − 16 / 4 − x