Textbook Question
Suppose f(x) lies in the interval (2, 6). What is the smallest value of ε such that |f (x)−4|<ε?
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Suppose f(x) lies in the interval (2, 6). What is the smallest value of ε such that |f (x)−4|<ε?
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim p→2 3p / √4p + 1 − 1
Evaluate f(3) if lim x→3^− f(x)=5,lim x→3^+ f(x)=6, and f is right-continuous at x=3.
Determine the following limits.
lim θ→∞ cos θ / θ2
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ x^4+7 / x^5+x^2−x