Textbook Question
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim p→2 3p / √4p + 1 − 1
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Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim p→2 3p / √4p + 1 − 1
Determine the following limits.
lim θ→∞ cos θ / θ2
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Suppose |f(x) − 5|<0.1 whenever 0<x<5. Find all values of δ>0 such that |f(x) − 5|<0.1 whenever 0<|x−2|<δ.
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(z)=(z−1)^3/4