Finding ε

To find the smallest value of ε such that |f(x) - 4| < ε, we need to consider the maximum deviation of f(x) from 4 within the given interval. Since f(x) lies between 2 and 6, the closest points to 4 are 2 and 6, leading to the calculation of ε as the minimum distance from 4 to these endpoints, which is 2.