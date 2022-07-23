Textbook Question
Suppose f(x) lies in the interval (2, 6). What is the smallest value of ε such that |f (x)−4|<ε?
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Suppose f(x) lies in the interval (2, 6). What is the smallest value of ε such that |f (x)−4|<ε?
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim p→2 3p / √4p + 1 − 1
Evaluate f(3) if lim x→3^− f(x)=5,lim x→3^+ f(x)=6, and f is right-continuous at x=3.
Determine the following limits.
lim θ→∞ cos θ / θ2
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(z)=(z−1)^3/4