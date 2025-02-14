Determine where the local and absolute maxima and minima occur on the given graph of .
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x³ / 3 - 9x
Key Concepts
Critical Points
Derivative
Local Extrema
Determine where the local and absolute maxima and minima occur on the given graph of f(x).
{Use of Tech} Optimal boxes Imagine a lidless box with height h and a square base whose sides have length x. The box must have a volume of 125 ft³.
b. Based on your graph in part (a), estimate the value of x that produces the box with a minimum surface area.
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 3x² - 4x + 2
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 3x³ + 3x² / 2 - 2x
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x³ -4a²x
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(t) = t/ t² + 1