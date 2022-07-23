Explain how to apply the First Derivative Test.

Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x³ / 3 - 9x
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x³ / 3 - 9x
Give the antiderivatives of 1/x.
Solving initial value problems Find the solution of the following initial value problems.
g'(x) = 7x(x⁶ - 1/7); g(1) = 2
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x⁴ + 4x³
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ ((1 + √x)/x)dx
{Use of Tech} Fixed points An important question about many functions concerns the existence and location of fixed points. A fixed point of f is a value of x that satisfies the equation f(x) = x; it corresponds to a point at which the graph of f intersects the line y = x. Find all the fixed points of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = cos x