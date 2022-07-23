Textbook Question
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x³ / 3 - 9x
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Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x³ / 3 - 9x
Give the antiderivatives of 1/x.
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
p(t) = 2t³ + 3t² - 36t
Explain how to apply the First Derivative Test.
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (csc² Θ + 2Θ² - 3Θ) dΘ
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (e¹/ₓ - 1)/(1/x)