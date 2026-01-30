Finding Terms of a Sequence
Each of Exercises 1–6 gives a formula for the nth term aₙ of a sequence {aₙ}. Find the values of a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄.
aₙ = 2 + (-1)ⁿ
Finding a Sequence’s Formula
In Exercises 13–30, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence.
1, -4, 9, -16, 25, …Squares of the positive integers, with alternating signs
In Exercises 13–30, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence.
2, 6, 10, 14, 18, …Every other even positive integer
Recursively Defined Sequences
In Exercises 101–108, assume that each sequence converges and find its limit.
a₁ = 5,aₙ₊₁ = √(5aₙ)
Is it true that a sequence {aₙ} of positive numbers must converge if it is bounded above? Give reasons for your answer.
In Exercises 101–108, assume that each sequence converges and find its limit.
a₁ = 2,aₙ₊₁ = 72 / (1 + aₙ)
Uniqueness of limits Prove that limits of sequences are unique. That is, show that if L₁ and L₂ are numbers such that aₙ → L₁ and aₙ → L₂, then L₁ = L₂.
A sequence of rational numbers is described as follows:
1/1,3/2,7/5,17/12,…,a/b,(a + 2b)/(a + b),…
Here the numerators form one sequence, the denominators form a second sequence, and their ratios form a third sequence. Let xₙ and yₙ be, respectively, the numerator and the denominator of the nᵗʰ fraction rₙ = xₙ / yₙ.
b. The fractions rₙ = xₙ / yₙ approach a limit as n increases. What is that limit? (Hint: Use part (a) to show that rₙ² − 2 = ±(1 / yₙ)² and that yₙ is not less than n.)