Estimate the value of ∑ (from n=2 to ∞) (1 / (n² + 4)) to within 0.1 of its exact value.
Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Chapter 10, Problem 10.2.19
In Exercises 15–22, determine if the geometric series converges or diverges. If a series converges, find its sum.
1 − (2/e) + (2/e)² − (2/e)³ + (2/e)⁴ − …
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