In Exercises 15–22, determine if the geometric series converges or diverges. If a series converges, find its sum.
1 − (2/e) + (2/e)² − (2/e)³ + (2/e)⁴ − …
In Exercises 15–22, determine if the geometric series converges or diverges. If a series converges, find its sum.
1 − (2/e) + (2/e)² − (2/e)³ + (2/e)⁴ − …
Absolute and Conditional Convergence
Which of the series in Exercises 15–48 converge absolutely, which converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ (√(n² + n) − n)]
Find the sum of each series in Exercises 45–52.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (2n + 1) / (n²(n + 1)²) ]
In Exercises 121–124, determine whether the sequence is monotonic and whether it is bounded.
aₙ = 2ⁿ 3ⁿ / n!
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (1 − n) / n2ⁿ
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (x − 1)ⁿ / (n³ 3ⁿ) ]