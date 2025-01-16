Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
f(x) = 5x³
The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).
lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x
h(t) = t²/2 + 1
lim x🠂1 x¹⁰⁰-1 / x-1
g(t) = 6√t
f(s) = √s/4
g(x) = 6x⁵ - 5/2 x² + x + 5