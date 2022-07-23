Textbook Question
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
f(v) = v¹⁰⁰+e^v+10
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Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
f(v) = v¹⁰⁰+e^v+10
67–78. Derivatives of inverse functions Consider the following functions (on the given interval, if specified). Find the derivative of the inverse function.
f(x) = e^3x+1
Derivative calculations Evaluate the derivative of the following functions at the given point.
f(s) = 2√s-1; a=25
27–40. Implicit differentiation Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
6x³+7y³ = 13xy
Simplify the expression e^xln(x²+1).
Use limits to find f' (x) if f(x) = 7x.