Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.10.44
Chapter 3, Problem 3.10.44

Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the given point.
f(x) = sec−1(ex); (ln 2,π/3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that the problem requires finding the equation of the tangent line to the function f(x) = sec^(-1)(e^x) at the point (ln 2, π/3). The general form of a tangent line equation is y - y1 = m(x - x1), where m is the slope of the tangent line and (x1, y1) is the given point.
To find the slope m of the tangent line, we need to compute the derivative of f(x) = sec^(-1)(e^x). Recall that the derivative of sec^(-1)(u) with respect to x is 1 / (|u| * sqrt(u^2 - 1)) * du/dx. Here, u = e^x, so we need to apply the chain rule.
Calculate the derivative of u = e^x, which is du/dx = e^x. Substitute this into the derivative formula for sec^(-1)(u) to get f'(x) = 1 / (|e^x| * sqrt((e^x)^2 - 1)) * e^x.
Evaluate the derivative at the given point x = ln 2. Substitute x = ln 2 into f'(x) to find the slope m of the tangent line. This involves calculating e^(ln 2) and simplifying the expression.
Finally, use the point-slope form of the line equation with the point (ln 2, π/3) and the slope m found in the previous step to write the equation of the tangent line. Substitute x1 = ln 2, y1 = π/3, and m into the equation y - y1 = m(x - x1).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
12m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Line

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line is equal to the derivative of the function at that point, which represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function.
Recommended video:
05:13
Slopes of Tangent Lines

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. For the function f(x) = sec^−1(e^x), finding the derivative is essential to determine the slope of the tangent line at the specified point.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives

Inverse Functions

Inverse functions reverse the effect of the original function. For example, if f(x) = sec^−1(x), then its inverse would be sec(x). Understanding how to differentiate inverse functions is crucial, as it involves applying the chain rule and recognizing the relationship between a function and its inverse when calculating derivatives.
Recommended video:
4:49
Inverse Cosine
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.

f(v) = v¹⁰⁰+e^v+10

277
views
Textbook Question

67–78. Derivatives of inverse functions Consider the following functions (on the given interval, if specified). Find the derivative of the inverse function.


f(x) = e^3x+1

149
views
Textbook Question

Derivative calculations Evaluate the derivative of the following functions at the given point.

f(s) = 2√s-1; a=25

219
views
Textbook Question

27–40. Implicit differentiation Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.

6x³+7y³ = 13xy

335
views
Textbook Question

Simplify the expression e^xln(x²+1).

287
views
Textbook Question

Use limits to find f' (x) if f(x) = 7x.

233
views