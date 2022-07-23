Textbook Question
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In (x³+1)^π
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15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In (x³+1)^π
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
f(v) = v¹⁰⁰+e^v+10
Derivative calculations Evaluate the derivative of the following functions at the given point.
f(s) = 2√s-1; a=25
Simplify the expression e^xln(x²+1).
Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the given point.
f(x) = sec−1(ex); (ln 2,π/3)
23–51. Calculating derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = a sin x + b cos x/a sin x - b cos x; a and b are nonzero constants