Splitting up curves The unit circle x² + y² = 1 consists of four one-to-one functions, ƒ₁ (x), ƒ₂(x) , ƒ₃(x), and ƒ₄ (x) (see figure) <IMAGE>.
a. Find the domain and a formula for each function.
Splitting up curves The unit circle x² + y² = 1 consists of four one-to-one functions, ƒ₁ (x), ƒ₂(x) , ƒ₃(x), and ƒ₄ (x) (see figure)<IMAGE>.
b. Find the inverse of each function and write it as y= ƒ⁻¹ (x)
Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f⁻¹ (10)
f⁻¹( g⁻¹(4))
A pen in the shape of an isosceles right triangle with legs of length x ft and hypotenuse of length h ft is to be built. If fencing costs \$5/ft for the legs and \$10/ft for the hypotenuse, write the total cost C of construction as a function of h.
Theory and Examples
The variables r and s are inversely proportional, and r = 6 when s = 4. Determine s when r = 10.
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
sin x²