{Use of Tech} Sum of squared integers Let T (n) = 1² + 2² + ... + n², where n is a positive integer. It can be shown that T (n) = n (n + 1) (2n + 1) / 8
c. What is the least value of n for which T(n) > 1000?
Tsunamis A tsunami is an ocean wave often caused by earthquakes on the ocean floor; these waves typically have long wavelengths, ranging from 150 to 1000 km. Imagine a tsunami traveling across the Pacific Ocean, which is the deepest ocean in the world, with an average depth of about 4000 m. Explain why the shallow-water velocity equation (Exercise 75) applies to tsunamis even though the actual depth of the water is large. What does the shallow-water equation say about the speed of a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean (use d = 4000 m)?
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
b. Solve the equation y=f(x) for x as a function of y, and name the resulting inverse function g.
67. y= √(3x-2), 2/3 ≤ x ≤ 4, x_0=3
68. y= (3x+2)/(2x-11), -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0=1/2
72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2
In the graph shown, identify the y–intercept & slope. Write the equation of this line in Slope-Intercept form.
Identify the ordered pair of the vertex of the parabola. State whether it is a minimum or maximum.